Chicago weather: Temperatures will soar into the 50s this week

The Chicago area is in for a spring-like week with several days expected to be in the 50s.

What we know:

The first half of this week will feel more like late March than late February. Typically, at this time of the year, average highs are in the upper 30s.

It was a pleasant Sunday with above-normal temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Looking Ahead:

Monday will be mostly cloudy, but regardless of the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 50s for highs across most of Chicagoland. Locations near and north of I-88 will likely be just a tad cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak disturbance will move through the area Monday night, possibly touching off a few scattered rain showers Monday evening and night.

Any rain that develops will exit the region by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain returns to the area again on Wednesday, but temperatures will remain mild in the 50s. Cooler air will move in Wednesday night into Thursday.

Highs on Thursday will still be above normal, likely topping out in the mid 40s.

A late-week cold front will usher in cooler air late this week and into the weekend.

Weekend Forecast:

Friday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday appears dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. We return to the 30s for highs by Sunday.