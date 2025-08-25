Chicago weather: Temps in the 70s with taste of fall in the air

Today is beautiful-- we have partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There is a chance for high waves, especially in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan to about 3 to 8 feet high.

Dangerous swim conditions will continue through Tuesday afternoon.

This week will feel like fall from start to finish!

What's next:

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 70s with sunshine. Wednesday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a small chance for rain and storms on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

The weather is fantastic to end the week and push into the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

This weekend looks great too-- highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.