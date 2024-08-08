Chicago weather: Temps bump up today

Chicago will be warmer today but not humid.

Skies will vary from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy by evening as a cold front moves in. We should see highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will go from mostly cloudy to mainly clear by daybreak with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Tomorrow through the weekend look terrific with highs in the mid to upper 70s and abundant sunshine.

Temperatures next week will move closer to August normal in the low to mid 80s with very little chance of any meaningful rainfall through at least Thursday.