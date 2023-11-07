Chicago weather: Temps drop after warm respite

Yesterday’s warmth is gone but there is no cold air in sight by November standards.

Today’s highs will go in the books in the mid 50s (it was 56 at midnight) and there will be a mix of clouds and sun. A feeble storm system approaches late tonight and tomorrow which will produce a few showers.

Tomorrow will not be a "rainy" day however with many dry hours and a chance the very little rain materializes here. What is more certain is that there will be a big range of temperatures in our viewing area with near-50 along The Cheddar Curtain to near-70 in our southern counties. That’s the only chance for rain for the next week and likely a few days beyond.

The rest of the forecast period through the holiday weekend will feature plenty of sun and temperatures averaging a few degrees above normal.