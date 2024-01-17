Chicago weather: Temps ease up but more snowfall looms

There is plenty of action in this forecast cycle.

Today, it’s a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. Skies end up mostly cloudy with high just shy of 20 degrees.

Tonight there will be a couple rounds of sticking, fluffy snow fall which will lead with widespread accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Expect slick conditions tomorrow morning.

The next round of stick snow looks like another couple of inches late tomorrow into Friday morning. Slick roads are again likely. Then, I have growing worries for a significant lake-effect hammer Friday especially in the p.m. hours.

Right now, northwest Indiana is in the strike zone but there’s a chance the band could snake onshore in the city at some point. This will be at times "Buffalo-escent" with 2 inches of snowfall per hour wherever the intense band sits.

The weekend looks quiet and cold with highs in the teens Saturday and maybe low 20s Sunday. Then, it’s on to the ballyhooed warmup next week. There’s a possible nasty price to pay for it Monday night into Tuesday morning when freezing rain is looking increasingly likely.