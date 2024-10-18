Chicago weather: Temps soar into the 70s this weekend

A quiet weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend and into early next week.

While we'll enjoy all-day sunshine for the next several days, this will likely lead to drought conditions worsening across the area.

The latest Drought Monitor shows severe drought conditions have developed in northern DuPage County, northern Cook County, and southeastern Lake County in Illinois. Most of the Chicagoland area is in a Moderate Drought, except in Chicago, southern Cook County, and central Will County, where conditions are considered to be abnormally dry.

The weekend ahead looks stunning with all-day sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s on Saturday, and then we warm into the upper 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Our next rain chance doesn't arrive until Tuesday, and it appears like there'll only be a very small chance of rain. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Scattered showers will once again be possible on Wednesday, but it won't be the all-day soaking rain that we need.

Temperatures begin to trend cooler beginning on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday.