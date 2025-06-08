Chicago weather: Temps soar well into the 80s by midweek

It was a busy Sunday afternoon with severe storms in parts of Chicagoland.

During the early to midafternoon hours, a severe storm tracked through DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties. The hardest hit area was Batavia in Kane County, where the storm produced 70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball-sized hail.

A cold front is moving through the region this evening, and clearing skies are expected behind the frontal boundary. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s tonight under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be pleasant, but a few showers and storms will once again be possible. While severe weather isn't expected, storms will be capable of heavy rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and then we're in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms return Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with temperatures in the mid 80s on Thursday, then dropping to the mid to upper 70s Friday through the weekend.