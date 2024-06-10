Chicago weather: Temps will soar to near 90 by midweek

Chicago experienced a cooler-than-normal day on Monday, with temperatures reaching only into the 60s and low 70s. This is notably below the typical early to mid-June highs, which usually range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

However, warmer weather is on the way. Tuesday's forecast predicts highs in the upper 70s, although increasing cloud cover could bring a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will see a significant rise in temperatures, with highs expected in the mid to upper 80s and abundant sunshine. Thursday will be even hotter, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. However, the heat might be accompanied by strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, slightly cooler air will arrive on Friday and Saturday, bringing sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. But the respite will be short-lived, as temperatures are set to soar back into the 90s by Sunday and Monday.