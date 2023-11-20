Chicago weather: Here's your Thanksgiving-week forecast

As Monday evening unfolds, scattered light showers have made their presence known across the city. The forecast, however, indicates a notable uptick in both coverage and intensity as we progress into the night. Chicagoans should prepare for potentially heavy rain at times, with the weather system reaching its peak late tonight and lingering into the early hours of Tuesday.

The expected rainfall amounts vary, with many areas forecasted to receive between a half to 1 inch of rain before the system moves out by tomorrow.

Tuesday is likely to greet residents with overcast skies and temperatures in the mid-40s, creating a damp and cool atmosphere throughout the day. Wednesday and Thursday are anticipated to bring a welcome break from the rain, offering partly cloudy conditions with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday may see an increase in cloud cover, accompanied by slightly cooler temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to near 40. While Sunday holds a slight chance of showers, the current forecast suggests that most areas will remain dry.

As always, stay tuned for updates on FOX 32 for the latest weather developments and advisories to ensure you're weather-ready in the Windy City.