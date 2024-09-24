Chicago weather: Southern Cook County braces for flash flooding

The Brief A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southern Cook County until 3:45 p.m. Parts of Cook County were issued a brief Tornado Warning which expired at 12:45 p.m. Warmer temperatures and gradual clearing will follow tomorrow.



Southern Cook County braced for flooding after a brief Tornado Warning Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Chicago and Cook County until 3:45 p.m.

Cook County was issued a Tornado Warning, but it expired at 12:45 p.m. The NWS said to expect very heavy rain and pea-sized hail.

Winds were expected to reach up to 50 mph near Calumet City, Lansing and Harvey until 1:15 p.m., according to NWS.

It will be pretty soggy overall today with a potential for some parts of our viewing area to receive well over an inch of rainfall. There could be a rumble of thunder here or there but widespread thunderstorms are not expected.

Highs will be similar to yesterday in the upper 60s. There could be a few showers tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will feature gradual clearing and warmer temps in the mid 70s. There could be a lake-effect rain shower mainly in the morning. Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Then all eyes will be on the remnants of what is going to be Hurricane Helene. Helene’s leftovers will likely have some rainfall impact here over the weekend.