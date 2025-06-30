Chicago weather: Hot and humid conditions linger for the holiday weekend

A few stray showers are possible this evening, and then skies are expected to clear late tonight into Tuesday.

Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Full Forecast :

Tuesday looks pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The humidity will also be noticeably lower.

The heat returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs returning to around 90 on Wednesday and then lower 90s on Thursday. There is a small chance of a stray shower or storm Thursday, but most areas will likely stay dry.

Skies should remain dry for the Fourth of July, with hot and humid conditions building in. High temperatures are forecast to soar into the low to mid 90s Friday afternoon.

Any fireworks shows on Friday night should be just fine, although shower and storm chances return Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 90s.