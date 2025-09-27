Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

Summer-like warmth is holding on across the Chicago area, with above-average temperatures expected to continue into next week.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s Saturday, more than 10 degrees above the seasonal norm of about 71 or 72 degrees. Skies remained clear, with dry air keeping humidity levels low.

Sunday’s high is forecast near 80 degrees, with slightly cooler conditions in the 70s along the lakefront due to an onshore breeze. Mid-80s are expected again Monday, with highs hovering between the upper 70s and mid-80s through the week.

No rainfall is in sight for the region, as a stable jet stream pattern continues to keep storm systems to the south and east. A weak cold front is expected to pass through but will only shift winds, bringing lake breezes inland.

Overnight lows will dip into the 60s in Chicago and 50s in the suburbs, keeping conditions comfortable. Sunshine is forecast to dominate the seven-day outlook, with temperatures remaining above average as the area heads into October.