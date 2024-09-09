Chicago weather: Unusually warm temps by midweek with highs approaching 90°

The Brief Warm and sunny weather dominates Chicago this week, with highs reaching the upper 80s. Slight cooling arrives by Friday as clouds increase. Scattered showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday.



The weather in Chicago is shaping up to be quiet and pleasant this week, with warmer-than-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows dipping into the 50s, making for a cool and comfortable evening.

Starting Tuesday, warmer air will begin to settle into the area, pushing temperatures into the low to mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday and Thursday, it will feel hot for this time of year, with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will cool slightly as cloud cover increases due to the remnants of Francine. Friday and Saturday will see highs in the lower 80s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. The weekend may bring some scattered showers, especially Saturday night into Sunday, though rain chances appear to be limited at this time.

Overall, it’s a week of warm and mostly dry conditions, offering plenty of opportunities to enjoy the sunshine before fall weather begins to take hold.