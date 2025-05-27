Chicago weather: Upper 70s and sunshine by Friday, 80s return next week

The Brief Mostly cloudy skies and spotty sprinkles today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances continue through Wednesday, but warmer, sunnier weather arrives by the weekend. Highs are expected to climb into the 80s by Monday.



It was a gray and cool Tuesday across the Chicago area, but brighter skies and warmer weather are in sight for the weekend and beyond.

What we know:

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s across the region. It will be cooler lakeside.

Lows tonight will dip into the 50s.

Wednesday remains mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and highs in the low to mid 60s.

By Thursday, temperatures will rebound to around 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. A stray shower could pop up during the afternoon.

Looking ahead to Friday, sunshine returns and highs climb into the upper 70s. A quick sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

What's next:

The weekend forecast is looking nice. Expect sunshine and comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday, summerlike warmth returns, with sunny skies and temperatures reaching into the low 80s to start the new week.