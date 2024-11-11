Chicago weather: Veterans Day forecast

Veterans Day in Chicago will start with quite a bit of cloudiness but we should have some sunshine mixing in later.

Highs will be in the mid 50s and it will be rather breezy. Tonight will be seasonably chilly with lows not far from 40 under cloudy skies as a cold front slides through. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Tomorrow will be seasonably cool under clearing skies with highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers late in the day and/or at night. Expect highs in the mid 50s.

Any showers should be out of our area by Thursday morning with the rest of the day through Saturday looking dry and pleasant with highs between 55-62.