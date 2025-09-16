Chicago weather: Warm 80s continue through the work week

The Brief Warm, sunny weather holds steady through the work week with highs in the 80s, reaching near 90° in the far southwest suburbs. Nights stay mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A slight cooldown with scattered showers is possible over the weekend into Monday, when rain chances peak.



It’s pretty much "copy and paste" weather through the end of the work week.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Highs will climb well into the 80s except along the lake. Like yesterday, a few of our far southwest communities might tag 90°. Skies will be nearly perfectly sunny. Lows each night will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

I remain unimpressed with any significant cooling until perhaps the last couple of days of the month.

What is likely over the weekend into next week will be a modest drop in temperatures into the low 80s due to an increase in cloud cover and some scattered showers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Monday would be my pick as having the highest chance of showers and storms in our area.