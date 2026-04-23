Chicago weather: Warm, breezy day ahead of overnight storm chance

The Brief Highs climb into the low 80s with increasing afternoon breezes. Overnight storms possible, though strongest activity expected west of the Mississippi River. Sunny, comfortable weekend ahead before showers return Monday.



A very warm day is on the way with highs that should make it into the low 80s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and breezes will pick up — especially during the afternoon.

The evening will be dry, but overnight as in after midnight, there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms. While severe weather can’t completely be ruled out, it’s close. The storms will be much stronger west of the Mississippi River. It also does not appear as if flooding rainfall is going to be a problem either.

What's next:

A few showers or a rumble of thunder will be possible tomorrow, but it will not be a rainy day. Highs will make it into the low to mid 70s.

Over the weekend it looks delightful. Expect a good deal of sunshine both days with highs in the mid to upper 60s — although it will be cooler at the lakefront.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday with high temperatures still in the upper 60s.