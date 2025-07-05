Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, warm temps for NASCAR race day

While this NASCAR weekend in Chicago doesn’t look like a washout as we’ve seen in previous years, there is still a chance of some rain in the Chicago area this weekend.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Saturday looks pretty clear. There is a chance of showers well to the north of Chicago.

It is going to be another warm day with a high of 95 degrees this afternoon.

The good news is there will be two tempering factors.

The winds will be 10 to 20 mph providing some relief.

The other factor is that the dew point won’t be as high as they were around a week ago when there was sweltering humidity. So that will make conditions a bit more comfortable, especially by the lake.

What's next:

There is a slow-moving frontal system out to the west, which will drive some showers toward Chicago over the next 24 hours.

As they draw closer, they will likely weaken. But showers and thunderstorms are expected a bit more southeast of the city late tonight into tomorrow morning.