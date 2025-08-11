Chicago weather: Warm, humid start to the week with spotty rain chances

The Brief The Chicago area saw no severe storms or flooding over the weekend, and only spotty rain is expected today and tomorrow. Warm, humid conditions will dominate, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Dry, sunny weather is expected midweek, with 90s possible by the weekend.



There were no reports of severe thunderstorms or flooding rainfall in the Chicago area this weekend. Today and tomorrow the chance of rain/thunder exists, but as was the case this weekend, many areas will get little to no rainfall.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Today will be characterized by very warm temperatures and high humidity. Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few spots given enough sunshine could hit 90°.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a small chance for showers and thunderstorms and a low in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny, warm and muggy with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and that chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. 90s could build back in in time for the upcoming weekend with dry conditions continuing.