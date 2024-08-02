Chicago weather: Warm and humid weekend ahead

Chicagoans can expect warm and humid conditions with clear skies overnight, as temperatures drop to the upper 60s.

The weekend forecast promises mainly sunny skies with temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will see temperatures in the upper 80s, accompanied by a slight 20% chance of rain, which will persist into Tuesday. By midweek, highs are expected to drop to the upper 70s, offering some relief from the heat.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat while enjoying the sunny weekend.