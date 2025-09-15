Chicago weather: Warm stretch continues with cooler lakefront breezes

Northern Lights staged a pretty decent show last night. I was able to see them with my naked eye just barely from Gurnee, but they showed up much better photographically.

Today we will see plenty of light, namely sunlight. It will be warm once again with highs in the mid 80s. But as has been the case for the past several days, it will be cooler by the lake. That trend continues all week long with highs tomorrow through Friday in the mid 80s away from the lake.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be a little bit cooler, but still warmer than normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Right now, there looks like a small chance of showers Saturday and Sunday, but certainly no all-day rains.