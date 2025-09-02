Chicago weather: Warm and sunny before possible storms midweek

Today will be warm and mostly sunny with highs around 80.

There is a chance for rain and storms on Wednesday, and highs will be in the mid-70s.

Skies will dry out for Thursday and highs will be in the upper 60s with sunny conditions.

There is a chance for rain Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend is going to be great with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.