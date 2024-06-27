Chicago weather: Warmer air, rain chances return as we look ahead to weekend

Chicagoans enjoyed a beautiful Thursday with abundant sunshine, low humidity, and temperatures warming into the mid-70s. Lakefront areas were experiencing slightly cooler conditions due to a northeasterly breeze.

Tonight, increasing cloud cover is expected, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Friday will start with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will rise late in the day and continue into the night, with storms expected on Friday night. Some storms could be strong or severe, with damaging winds posing the primary threat.

Showers and storms will persist into Saturday, but the day won't be a complete washout. There will be many dry hours, and temperatures are forecast to rise into the upper 80s.

Cooler air will settle in on Sunday, bringing sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Monday's weather will be similar, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

The next chance of showers and storms will arrive on Tuesday, leading to a fairly unsettled weather pattern as the city approaches the 4th of July.