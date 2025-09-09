Chicago weather: Warmer days ahead with highs climbing into the 80s

The Brief Today will be partly sunny with highs in the 70s. A warm-up begins Wednesday with highs reaching the 80s. The weekend will stay warm, with a slight chance of rain Saturday.



Well, Chicago won’t be as perfectly sunny as Monday today but it will be a few degrees warmer.

Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Future forecast

What's next:

The bigger warm-up begins tomorrow with a run of 80s on the way. The high should top out at 80 degrees or a little bit higher under partly sunny skies.

Low 80s are likely on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Friday could actually be almost hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Our one chance of measurable rain in this entire forecast is Saturday but it won’t be an all-day wash. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Upper 80s are possible Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny skies.