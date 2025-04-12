Chicago weather: Warmer temps, sunshine to start the weekend

There was plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the weekend.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

Highs were expected to reach around 60 degrees throughout much of the area, except for right along the lake, where highs were going to be lower.

Winds were light with gusts only to about 5 mph on Saturday morning.

A few fair weather clouds would be present to start the day with more clouds expected to come later in the afternoon.

The first chance of rain could come later in the evening, but it's a minor chance.

What's next:

Sunday could see another chance of isolated showers, but again, nothing major.

Then, the high temperatures for Sunday could reach between 65 degrees, maybe even as high as 70 degrees in some areas south and west of the city.