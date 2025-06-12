Chicago weather: Warmer temperatures, storms coming tomorrow

Tomorrow could have warmer temperatures and stormy skies that will linger into the weekend.

Full Forecast:

Wildfire smoke is once again impacting air quality in Chicagoland. As of this evening, a large portion of the area is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Wildfire haze will linger tonight and into the weekend.

Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s for most. Temperatures may dip into the upper 50s near the Wisconsin border.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance for scattered showers, especially near and south of I-80. Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees tomorrow, with cooler conditions expected at the lakefront.

A small chance of showers will linger into Saturday, but most areas, especially north of I-80 will likely stay dry under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Our Father's Day forecast has trended in the right direction! As of now, it appears sunnier and warmer. Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A stormier weather pattern may take shape next workweek with summer-like temperatures and a bit of humidity. A few stray showers or storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the best chance of storms looks to be Wednesday and Wednesday night.