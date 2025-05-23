Chicago weather: Warmer temps ahead after a mild, pleasant Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Chicagoland is in for a stretch of sunny, dry weather through Memorial Day. Highs will stay in the 60s through Tuesday before warming up midweek. The chance for rain returns Tuesday afternoon and night, but clears out by Wednesday.



It’s a gorgeous start to the long weekend in Chicagoland, with sunshine sticking around and no major weather disruptions in sight.

What we know:

Friday turned out to be a beautiful day across the region, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. A passing rain system will stay south of Chicago this evening, leaving most of the metro area dry heading into the weekend.

Saturday brings more sunshine and slightly cooler temps, with highs in the low 60s. Sunday warms up a bit to the mid-60s under continued clear skies.

Memorial Day on Monday looks just as pleasant — a "copy-paste" of Sunday’s forecast, with mid-60s and mostly sunny skies.

What's next:

Tuesday brings a slight change, with clouds increasing and a chance for afternoon and evening showers. Highs remain in the mid-60s.

By Wednesday, things warm up. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s under partly sunny skies, and Thursday could climb into the mid-70s with plenty of sun.