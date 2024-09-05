Chicago weather warms up today prior to fall-like weekend

The Brief Warmer temps with highs in the upper 80s today; showers possible late tonight after a cold front moves in. Cooler weather expected tomorrow and Saturday, with highs in the 60s, but sunny conditions return for Sunday's Bears game.



Warmer temps are on deck for Chicago today with highs in the upper 80s likely.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and there will be a decent breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight, a cold front noses into our viewing area, sparking some showers most likely after 10 p.m. There can be a rumble of thunder but severe storms are highly unlikely. Rainfall for most will be meager.

Showers are possible tomorrow in the cooler air but most computer models favor dry hours during the morning. However, one model currently shows some shower activity nearby, so I can’t guarantee dry weather between 7-10 a.m. just yet.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Saturday will feel fall-like with morning lows in many suburbs in the 40s. Highs under mostly sunny skies will be in the 60s and Michiana could wake up with a few lake-effect rain showers.

Sunday looks magnificent for that Bears game with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Next week will be warmer again with 80-degree temps returning starting Monday.