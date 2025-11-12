Chicago weather: We could have another shot at seeing the Northern Lights tonight

It has been a mild and windy day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most of the area. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with fairly seasonably cold low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

It'll be another pleasant day tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies. Warmer air will continue to build in as we approach the weekend, temperatures will soar to near 60 degrees on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

The warmest day of this nice stretch will come on Saturday with highs in the mid to possibly upper 60s. Skies will become mostly cloudy, but at this point it looks like we'll stay dry. Sunshine returns on Sunday, but so does the colder air. Temperatures will likely go in the books around 50 degrees for the high, but drop into the 40s during the day.

Seasonably cold temperatures are expected early next workweek with highs in the mid to upper 40s Monday through Wednesday. It looks like we could see a few showers around Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, but we aren't looking at a washout.