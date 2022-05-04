Chicago weather improves Wednesday but more rain is on the way

Today will be nowhere near has hideous as yesterday. Some sun, not as cold, less wind, no rain.

Highs today could be close to 60 degrees with enough sun. Decent weather for part deux of the Crosstown Classic.

Tonight remains dry under mostly cloudy skies. Rain returns tomorrow afternoon and Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Highs remain below seasonal normal which are now around 67 degrees.

Advertisement

Then, we dry out and warm up. Should reach 70 by Sunday then into the 80s next week with very low chances for rainfall during that period.