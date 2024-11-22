Chicago weather: Weekend warmup before cold snap hits next week

The Brief Chicago will be cloudy today with highs in the mid-40s and a slight chance of drizzle in northwest Indiana. The weekend brings mostly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the low 50s by Sunday, followed by colder temperatures and a chance of rain on Thanksgiving.



Chicago will be cloudy today with highs in the mid 40s.

There is a small chance for a touch of drizzle with light showers in northwest Indiana. By this evening we will all be dry.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s Saturday, low 50s Sunday. There is a chance for rain Monday afternoon with highs around 50.

Temperatures plummet Tuesday, starting in the upper 20s with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance for rain.

We are looking at a chance for rain on Thanksgiving with highs around 40. The extended outlook shows bitter cold for the beginning of December.