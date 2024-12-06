Chicago weather: Weekend warmup incoming, rain chances on Sunday

The Brief Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-20s, not as cold as recent nights. Weekend: Pleasant and warmer, with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Next week: A few rain showers possible Sunday night into Monday, followed by much colder air Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s and highs in the 20s by midweek.



Tonight will be partly cloudy and not as cold as the last few nights. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-20s.

The weekend looks pleasant and much warmer. Skies will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 40s.

Warmer air builds in on Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

A few rain showers will be possible Sunday night into early Monday. Most of the daytime hours of Monday will be dry with highs climbing to near 50.

Much colder air will arrive on Tuesday with highs temperatures dropping into the mid 30s.

Most of next week appears dry, with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and then partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s for highs by midweek.