Chicago weather: Where is spring?

All eyes are on Friday morning when sticking snow is likely mainly in our northern counties.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. for McHenry County west through Rockford, extending across all of southeast Wisconsin. A slushy 1-4 inches appears likely in those areas with higher amounts possible in Wisconsin.

Minor sticking snow is likely in more of northern Illinois extending beyond the current advisory area with primary impacts in the morning. Little to no snow will accumulate from the city south.

Today will be quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Tonight will become cloudy as the storm system approaches.

Precipitation will break out far north after midnight. Besides the snow tomorrow morning, there will be a changeover to some rain later in the day before the system moves out.

The weekend will be dry with Saturday being the sunnier but chillier day of the two. Highs will be around 40 degrees Saturday then upper 40s on Sunday.