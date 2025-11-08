Chicago weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for Sunday night through Monday

A winter storm is expected to bring the season’s first significant snowfall to parts of the Chicago area late Sunday into Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday night through Monday morning, with lake-effect snow expected to create potentially hazardous travel conditions, especially along the lakefront. Areas west of the city, including Aurora, Barrington, and Bolingbrook, are expected to see little to no accumulation, while neighborhoods near the lake could receive between 2 and 7 inches of snow.

Light rain across the city Saturday evening will transition to snow as temperatures drop overnight, with highs Sunday only reaching the 30s. Winds from the northwest at 15 to 30 mph will make conditions feel colder, particularly for fans attending Sunday’s Chicago Bears game.

Heavier snow bands could develop late Sunday night and continue through early Monday before tapering off by midday. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected Monday afternoon, followed by a brief chance of flurries Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to rebound into the 50s by midweek and could reach 60 degrees by Saturday.