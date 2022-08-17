Chicago will be all sunshine through Friday ahead of weekend showers

It will be mostly sunny today through Friday. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low 80s away from the lake and mid 80s on Friday.

This afternoon, there’s a chance for a light shower especially well west of Chicago. I'm thinking Kendall, Grundy, DeKalb, LaSalle counties.

Then, there’s the weekend. Saturday will be a little warmer than Sunday, low 80s vs upper 70s. Either day can have a few showers but neither day looks like a washout.

There could be possible impacts to the Air and Water Show on both days could include some acts not flying or flying their "low" programs. It is also possible windows of opportunity exist for dry weather during show times.