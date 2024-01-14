Deep freeze grips Chicago: Wind Chill Advisory extended through Wednesday

article

Chicago residents are battling a bitter cold front as a Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 12 p.m. Monday, followed by a Wind Chill Advisory extending through Wednesday morning.

Sunday night's lows are expected to plummet between -12 to -18 degrees Fahrenheit, with the coldest temperatures anticipated in the northwest suburbs.

Adding to the severity, wind chills Sunday night are projected to range from -25 to -40 degrees.

Despite the biting cold, Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will hover near zero.

The harsh conditions are expected to persist through mid-week, with temperatures in the teens expected on Wednesday lasting through the early weekend.

Residents are urged to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the extreme cold, including dressing in layers, covering exposed skin, and limiting outdoor exposure.

Authorities advise against unnecessary travel during this period, as the combination of low temperatures and strong winds can result in hazardous conditions.

The city is mobilizing resources to address the challenges posed by the frigid weather, including ensuring that warming centers are available for those in need. Additionally, residents are encouraged to check on vulnerable neighbors, especially the elderly and those without adequate heating.

While the bitter cold is set to linger into the early weekend, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Forecasters predict a gradual warm-up next week, offering relief from the relentless chill that has gripped Chicago in recent days.