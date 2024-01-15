Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
5
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Porter County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Chicago's Wind Chill Warning continues as arctic blast sets in

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Arctic blast continues this week

A Wind Chill Warning will remain in effect for the Chicago area until noon Tuesday, then an advisory will take its place through Wednesday morning. The day begins with arctic cold and wind chills in the -20s for most of the day.

CHICAGO - The arctic attack continues in Chicago this week, closing schools Monday and Tuesday, as well as canceling many service events for MLK Day. 

The Wind Chill Warning is now extended until noon Tuesday for most of our viewing area.  A Wind Chill Advisory will extend until 9 a.m. Wednesday.  

Wind chills were -20 to -30 degrees this morning and won’t improve much throughout the next 30 hours.  

Today’s high with a mix of clouds and sun will struggle to reach -1.  There is a small chance for some snow late tonight in our far-southern viewing area near the Kankakee River Valley.  

Chicago Public Schools will be closed on Monday due to the frigid cold. Several other area schools have canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday or opted for E-Learning. 

Chicagoans finding ways to combat frigid temperatures

Freezing temperatures are affecting people all across Chicago and how they go about their daily lives. FOX 32's Nate Rodgers spoke with a few locals who have been forced to brave the cold.

All events at CPS buildings have been canceled. CPS officials say they have not yet decided if schools will be open on Tuesday. 

For a complete list of school, daycare and community closures click HERE

Tuesday will be brutally cold once again with highs barely above 0.  The cold eases somewhat into the teens later this week with some light snow possible Thursday night into Friday.  

There will be a nice pattern flip starting next Monday when highs should reach freezing and perhaps beyond. 

Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees can result in frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes. 

The NWS says you should limit your time outdoors, cover all exposed skin, bring pets indoors and let faucets drip slowly. 

There are several warming centers open. Some are offering refuge 24 hours, 7 days a week. Click HERE for a map of warming centers near you. 