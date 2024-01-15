Chicago's Wind Chill Warning continues as arctic blast sets in

The arctic attack continues in Chicago this week, closing schools Monday and Tuesday, as well as canceling many service events for MLK Day.

The Wind Chill Warning is now extended until noon Tuesday for most of our viewing area. A Wind Chill Advisory will extend until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind chills were -20 to -30 degrees this morning and won’t improve much throughout the next 30 hours.

Today’s high with a mix of clouds and sun will struggle to reach -1. There is a small chance for some snow late tonight in our far-southern viewing area near the Kankakee River Valley.

Chicago Public Schools will be closed on Monday due to the frigid cold. Several other area schools have canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday or opted for E-Learning.

All events at CPS buildings have been canceled. CPS officials say they have not yet decided if schools will be open on Tuesday.

For a complete list of school, daycare and community closures click HERE.

Tuesday will be brutally cold once again with highs barely above 0. The cold eases somewhat into the teens later this week with some light snow possible Thursday night into Friday.

There will be a nice pattern flip starting next Monday when highs should reach freezing and perhaps beyond.

Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees can result in frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes.

The NWS says you should limit your time outdoors, cover all exposed skin, bring pets indoors and let faucets drip slowly.

There are several warming centers open. Some are offering refuge 24 hours, 7 days a week. Click HERE for a map of warming centers near you.