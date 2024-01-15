Chicago Public Schools cancels classes, all activities on Tuesday amid cold snap

Chicago Public Schools on Monday announced that all their Tuesday classes and after-school activities have been canceled amid the extreme cold plaguing the region.

"We have been carefully monitoring the forecast over the past 24 hours, and have determined that given frigid temperatures predicted for tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills that could reach -30 degrees, it will be unsafe for staff and students to travel to school. Therefore, we are canceling all classes for Tuesday, January 16. All after-school programming, including athletic practices and games, are also canceled for Tuesday," CPS said in a statement.

Additionally, CPS says there will be no remote learning for students on Tuesday. The school systems says they expect classes to resume on Wednesday when a warming trend begins.

Tips to help stay warm during cold days:

Stay inside and limit unnecessary trips outdoors

Wear several layers of loose, warm clothing

Pay special attention to keeping your hands, head, ears, and feet warm and dry

Chicago is operating several warming centers across the city. Click HERE for details.

CPS weather updates can be found HERE.

The Wind Chill Advisory continues through Wednesday morning. That's when the cooler air begins to let up and slowly moves along to the east throughout the rest of the week. By Sunday, Chicago will get relief.

By Tuesday next week, the air could feel about 70 degrees warmer than it does today as wind chills sit between -10 to -30 degrees.

Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees can result in frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes.