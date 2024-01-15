Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 1:44 PM CST until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Chicago Public Schools cancels classes, all activities on Tuesday amid cold snap

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Public Schools
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Public Schools cancels classes amid cold snap

CPS classes and all after-school activities have been canceled on Tuesday due to the extreme cold plaguing the Chicago area.

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools on Monday announced that all their Tuesday classes and after-school activities have been canceled amid the extreme cold plaguing the region.

"We have been carefully monitoring the forecast over the past 24 hours, and have determined that given frigid temperatures predicted for tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills that could reach -30 degrees, it will be unsafe for staff and students to travel to school. Therefore, we are canceling all classes for Tuesday, January 16. All after-school programming, including athletic practices and games, are also canceled for Tuesday," CPS said in a statement.

Additionally, CPS says there will be no remote learning for students on Tuesday. The school systems says they expect classes to resume on Wednesday when a warming trend begins.

Tips to help stay warm during cold days:

  • Stay inside and limit unnecessary trips outdoors
  • Wear several layers of loose, warm clothing
  • Pay special attention to keeping your hands, head, ears, and feet warm and dry

Chicago is operating several warming centers across the city. Click HERE for details.

CPS weather updates can be found HERE.

Related

It's colder in Chicago than some parts of Alaska
article

It's colder in Chicago than some parts of Alaska

That's right. It's colder in Chicago than in parts of Alaska.

The Wind Chill Advisory continues through Wednesday morning. That's when the cooler air begins to let up and slowly moves along to the east throughout the rest of the week. By Sunday, Chicago will get relief. 

By Tuesday next week, the air could feel about 70 degrees warmer than it does today as wind chills sit between -10 to -30 degrees. 

Wind chills of -20 to -40 degrees can result in frostbite on exposed skin in 10 to 30 minutes.