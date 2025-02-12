Chicago winter storm: Photos and video capture Wednesday's snowfall

The Brief FOX 32 is showcasing viewer-submitted snowfall photos on-air, online, and on the FOX LOCAL app. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday morning through early Thursday for the Chicago area, including northwest Indiana and northeastern Illinois. The heaviest snowfall is expected in the afternoon and evening, with snowfall accumulating at rates of up to one inch per hour.



Residents in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs experienced the first significant snowfall of the season on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday for nearly the entire Chicago area, including northwest Indiana and northeastern Illinois.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the afternoon and evening, with snow accumulating at rates of up to one inch per hour.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Snow birds in Arlington Heights (Glenn Kaupert )

Chicago Snowstorm Timeline

Timeline:

The National Weather Service released the following timeline for Wednesday's activity:

Predawn through 10 a.m.: Bands of snow will come down around Interstate 80 and north with some travel impacts possible.

10 a.m. through noon: Main snow system moves in from west to east.

Noon through 6 p.m.: Periods of moderate-to-heavy snow with snow/slush on the roads. Anticipate a longer commute.

From 6 p.m. to midnight: Light-to-moderate snow continues in parts of the Chicago area with additional accumulation ranging from a few tenths of an inch up to 2 inches.

Snow could mix in with freezing drizzle or light freezing rain. The highest chances of that look to take place south of I-80.

The heaviest snowfall looks to be between roughly 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Generally, we are looking at snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches for Chicagoland.