Chicagoland stuck in cold spell, but warmer days are ahead

The Brief Highs across Chicagoland remained 10-15 degrees below normal Thursday. Single-digit lows and subzero wind chills are expected overnight. A gradual warm-up will bring highs near 40 by Sunday and mid-40s next week.



Chicagoland endured another bitterly cold day Thursday, with temperatures running well below average for mid-February.

Highs typically reach the mid to upper 30s this time of year, but today’s temperatures struggled to climb out of the 20s.

What we know:

The cold will persist overnight, with single-digit lows expected across the region. Wind chills will drop a few degrees below zero, making it feel even colder.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for northern LaPorte County until midnight due to lake-effect snow, which could create slick travel conditions.

Friday morning will be especially frigid, with some areas experiencing subzero wind chills. However, the day will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs will reach the upper 20s, offering a small step toward warmer conditions.

What's next:

A slow but steady warming trend will continue into the weekend. Saturday will start off sunny before clouds roll in, with highs reaching around 30 degrees. The real warm-up begins Sunday, with temperatures soaring to near 40 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week, the warming trend continues. Monday through Wednesday will bring highs in the mid-40s, though rain showers could move in Monday night into Tuesday. A rain/snow mix is also possible on Wednesday.

Big picture view:

After an extended stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures, relief is on the way. While winter isn’t over yet, the upcoming warmth will offer a welcome break for those eager for signs of spring.