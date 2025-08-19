Chicago weather: Cooler temps ahead with flooding, high waves still a concern

Calmer days are ahead for Chicagoland, but we still have residual Flood Warnings in effect for some local rivers due to the recent heavy rainfall.

What to Expect:

Temperatures are trending cooler for the next few days due to a northerly wind flow, but the north winds will also be kicking up some high waves on Lake Michigan.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for all Northeast Illinois beaches and Northwest Indiana beaches through Thursday morning.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday look great with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower humidity.

Decreasing clouds are expected on Wednesday, leading to a sunny day on Thursday.

What's next:

Warmer air builds in late this week with highs in the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday.

Friday will be mostly sunny and then a few more clouds will arrive on Saturday. There is a small chance for an isolated shower on Saturday, but most areas will end up staying dry.

A significantly cooler airmass is expected to move in Sunday and last through next week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Sunday through Tuesday.