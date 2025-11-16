Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Cold start to Sunday after dramatic temp change

Published  November 16, 2025 7:26am CST
Chicago Weather: Chilly Sunday morning after big change in temperatures

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Nov. 16, 2025.

We woke up this morning to dramatically colder temperatures compared to just 24 hours ago across the Chicago area.

What to Expect:

That’s despite the very sunny morning.

There were temperature swings of between 20 and nearly 30 degrees colder from the city to the suburbs and Northwest Indiana.

Chicago’s lakefront was 21 degrees colder on Sunday morning compared to Saturday morning.

That’s only to say that today’s forecast highs will reach the upper 40s, which is actually normal for this time of year.

There are some stronger winds expected today, so be mindful if you’re using any fire.

