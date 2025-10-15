The Farmer's Almanac releases its Thanksgiving week travel forecast

The Farmer’s Almanac has released its 2025 Thanksgiving Travel Weather Forecast and has a detailed look at what they expect across the country.

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27th this year, and as we know, many folks hit the road, rails, and sky to spend the week with their family and friends.

When it comes to the Chicago area, the Farmer’s Almanac is calling for plenty of sunshine and no rain or snow to slow down holiday travelers for the week of Thanksgiving.

While it is meteorologically not possible to pinpoint exact temperatures or sky conditions this far out, what we can do is look at overall trends. The Climate Prediction Center shows our area has a 33-45% probability of seeing above average temperatures during the months of October, November, and December.

So far, temperatures are coming in above average for the month of October. Every day for the first half of this month has come in near or above average. We’ll have to keep a close eye on whether these trends continue as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Chicago is known to see a wide range of conditions during the week of Thanksgiving. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures have ranged from as cold as -1 degree in 1950 to as warm as 69 degrees in 1966. The average high temperature for Thanksgiving Day sits at 43 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.