Chicago weather: Where is the first snow chance of the season in our area?

We may be looking at the first snowfall of the season in our area this weekend.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We’re due for some snowfall this season, but not everyone might see some falling.

It’s the communities right around the lakeshore that are most in danger of seeing some snow.

The system that could bring the precipitation was still well to our west on Saturday morning but it was making its way to the Chicago area.

There was a little rain in the morning, which will dry out until Saturday afternoon. That’s when we should see some precipitation with potential snowfall on the backside of the system.

Some parts of mainly the lakeshore areas of Chicago and Lake County, as well as Northwest Indiana, could see lake effect snow on Sunday and even into Monday.

Temperatures are also taking a dip this weekend with forecast highs in the mid-40s today after reaching around 60 degrees on Friday. Normal highs for this time of year are around 53 degrees.