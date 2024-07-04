Fourth of July forecast: Chicago's weather will be favorable for fireworks

As Chicagoans take part in Fourth of July festivities, weather conditions are shaping up to be favorable for outdoor plans.

Scattered showers that dotted Thursday morning are expected to dwindle, paving the way for a mainly dry evening. It'll be a muggy day with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 80s.

Looking ahead to tonight's fireworks displays, Chicagoans can anticipate dry skies and temperatures hovering between the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, ideal conditions for enjoying the fireworks across the city.

However, the weather pattern is set to shift later tonight and into early Friday.

Storm chances will increase, bringing scattered showers and storms that may linger through the first half of Friday.

By the afternoon, conditions are forecasted to clear up, with highs around 80 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday promises pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies and highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday will start off warm with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s, though the day is expected to remain mostly quiet.

Later Sunday into Monday, there's a chance for showers and storms to return as a new system moves through the region.