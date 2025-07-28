Chicago weather: Major heat continues, but rain, cooldown are coming

Today, temperatures are in the 80s and 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to about 105.

There is a heat advisory in place until 8 p.m.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kailtin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm through this evening.

Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow, we start with the chance for storms in the morning, and a few may be gusty. The timing looks to bring the storms in from the northwest starting around 4 or 5 a.m.

There will be storms possible continuing through Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.

What's next:

We will be waiting for relief as a cold front moves through Tuesday into Wednesday.

There is a chance for storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday with the chance again for gusty winds. Highs on Wednesday will be around 80!

The most beautiful weather is here to end the week. Highs will only be in the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday with sunshine!

This weekend will be in the low 80s with sunshine for Lollapalooza.