Chicago weather: After hot, humid Saturday, possible rain in coming days
CHICAGO - Saturday is shaping up to be a hot and humid day with a heat index potentially reaching near 100 degrees.
Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.
What to Expect:
Today will truly feel like summer with temperatures into the 90s to kick off a hot, humid weekend.
Highs on Saturday could reach the mid-90s. Dew points will reach the 60s and 70s so it will be sticky.
There will also be some sunshine and calm conditions.
What's next:
Sunday could see a chance of rain and maybe a couple of thunderstorms.
It's about a 45% chance of showers on Sunday and about 60% for Monday, according to Strehl.
High temps will remain hot with a high of 92 degrees on Sunday.
Highs of upper 80s will carry us through the beginning of the work week, a bit high for this time of year.