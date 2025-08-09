Chicago weather: After hot, humid Saturday, possible rain in coming days

Saturday is shaping up to be a hot and humid day with a heat index potentially reaching near 100 degrees.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Today will truly feel like summer with temperatures into the 90s to kick off a hot, humid weekend.

Highs on Saturday could reach the mid-90s. Dew points will reach the 60s and 70s so it will be sticky.

There will also be some sunshine and calm conditions.

What's next:

Sunday could see a chance of rain and maybe a couple of thunderstorms.

It's about a 45% chance of showers on Sunday and about 60% for Monday, according to Strehl.

High temps will remain hot with a high of 92 degrees on Sunday.

Highs of upper 80s will carry us through the beginning of the work week, a bit high for this time of year.