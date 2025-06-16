Hot and steamy weather moves into Chicago this week

The Brief Temperatures are climbing this week with highs reaching the 80s and 90s across the Chicago area. The hottest stretch is expected over the weekend into early next week, with heat indexes topping 100. Scattered storms are possible midweek, with the highest chance of severe weather on Wednesday.



Hot weather is on the way for much of this upcoming week.

Today we begin to warm up with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be cooler near the lake. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be a burner with highs around 90 and only a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the day. Tomorrow night will be warm and steamy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our highest chance of a shower or thunderstorm will be on Wednesday and it is possible that severe weather could occur. High temperatures will be in the 80s. On Thursday, it won’t be as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The next warming trend gets underway Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Blazing heat is in place for the weekend into early next week when highs could be well into the 90s with heat indexes over 100.