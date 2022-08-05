Hottest weekend of the year for Chicago?

Our first weekend of August is poised to be the hottest weekend of the year, at least so far.

The honor now goes to the weekend of July 23 and 24, when we hit highs on both days of 86 degrees at O'Hare. Not very remarkable for a summer in Chicago, but July's heat overall wasn't very impressive. O'Hare ended up a tenth of a degree below average for the entire month.

Hard to miss the heat spikes on our 10-day temperature trend forecast. Our model has highs soaring into the lower 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. Debris clouds from any scattered showers and thunderstorms that erupt on Sunday could keep us from getting quite that hot, but highs should be at least well into the 80s that day.

Humidity will build right along with the heat. Dew points should be into the lower 70s this weekend to make for a steamy Saturday and Sunday. Our dew point tracker forecast puts the moisture level in the "very humid" category.

So combining the heat and humidity we expect for this weekend yields heat index values near 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking longer range, it looks like an overall warm pattern could continue through at least just past the middle of the month. The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day has us outlooked to be either "leaning above" or "likely above" average during the period from next Wednesday through the following Saturday.

The 8-14 day temperature outlooks raise the probabilities of us being above average overall from next Friday through the following Thursday. It has all of northern Illinois outlooked to be "likely above" average.

A fan will be your friend this weekend. Just remember relief arrives next week with most days near or even a bit below average.