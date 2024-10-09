Hurricane Milton timeline: Tornadoes confirmed, storm surge details — what to know

Hurricane Milton is bearing down on Florida, with the powerful storm expected to make landfall as a Cat. 3 on Wednesday night near Bradenton, just south of Tampa.

Currently packing winds of 130 mph, Milton is moving north-northeast at 16 mph, bringing heavy rain bands and confirmed tornadoes to the state, particularly from central to southern Florida.

Forecasters warn that the storm’s speed will slow as it continues on a northeastern path, which could prolong dangerous conditions. Storm surge is expected to reach 12–15 feet, with the highest surge from Ana Maria Island to Boca Grande.

Heavy rainfall will accompany the storm, with totals of 6–12 inches likely across the state, particularly north of the storm’s center. Some areas could see as much as 18 inches of rain, increasing the risk of flash flooding.